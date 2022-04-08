Officer Exchange, an action-comedy feature starring John Cena, has been sold to Amazon Studios and is reportedly in development.

John Cena’s action-comedy Officer Exchange lands at Amazon Studios

According to Deadline, the Suicide Squad star will front the feature film project in the lead role of Shepard, or “Shep,” a wrecking ball of a cop who teams up with an Indian police officer to take down a diamond smuggling ring in India. Peacemaker producers EP Peter Safran and producer John Rickard of The Safran Company are producing the project for Amazon while Cena is executive producing.

On the work front, John Cena is an American professional wrestler, actor, and former rapper. The 16-time WWE champion's performance as Peacemaker in Gunn's 2021 film, The Suicide Squad, was acclaimed by both critics and fans and went on to star in its own spinoff series named after the character on HBO Max. He is also slated to be part of another Warner Bros. film, as he is set to star in an upcoming Loony Toons live-action, animated hybrid film Coyote vs. Acme. Other film credits of Cena includes F9, Bumblebee, the Daddy’s Home franchise and Trainwreck.

