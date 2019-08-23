Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 23.08.2019 | 3:13 PM IST

Lisa Haydon to take a break from her ‘baby-making phase’ and return to movies

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Lisa Haydon recently walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week as Amit Aggarwal’s showstopper with cricketer Hardik Pandya and was the talk of the town for multiple reasons. One of the major reasons being, she is one of the few models who walked the ramp with a baby bump and ruled it! She is pregnant with her second baby and had recently taken to her Instagram to announce it to her fans. Topping our list for hot mommies, Lisa Haydon has always been the one to break the glass ceiling!

Lisa Haydon to take a break from her ‘baby-making phase’ and return to movies

After walking the ramp, she gave interviews to the media present there and spoke about coming back to work after giving birth to her second baby. She said that she does not mind doing a bit of work and will be taking a break from the baby-making phase and then hopefully, her fans will see her back in movies. The actress has been rocking the bump and was seen sashaying down the ramp in a purple draped sari gown with micro plissé pallav and high slit skirt.

How excited are you to see Lisa Haydon back in movies? Be sure to let us know.

Also Read: PARTY OF FOUR! Lisa Haydon announces her second pregnancy with an adorable photo with husband and son

Tags : , , , , , ,

