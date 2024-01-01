Shaheer Shaikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor surprised their fans as they announced the arrival of their second child, a baby girl.

In a heartwarming announcement on Sunday, television heartthrob Shaheer Sheikh and his wife, Ruchikaa Kapoor, revealed the arrival of their second bundle of joy, a beautiful baby girl named Kudrat. The elated mother shared the delightful news on her Instagram handle, treating fans to an adorable snapshot featuring the new-born alongside her elder sister, Anaya.

Captioning the endearing moment, Ruchikaa expressed, “The next best thing to having a sister is ___ nothing actually. Nothing compares. Two peas in a pod. Anaya and Kudrat.” The post quickly became a magnet for love as fans and friends flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and affectionate emojis.

Among those extending their warm wishes, actor Arjit Taneja left a trail of a red heart and an evil eye emoji, while Shobit Attaraya joined in sending love. Overjoyed fans couldn't contain their excitement, with one exclaiming, “Two chotu Shahs we got now! Welcome Kudrat,” and another expressing, “Was waiting for the confirmation. Aww, Rucheer’s two baby girls.”

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor, who exchanged vows in a beautiful ceremony in October 2020, had welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in September 2021. The actor, renowned for his impactful roles in popular television shows such as Pavitra Rishta 2, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, has been a beloved figure in the entertainment industry.

Adding to his list of achievements, Shaheer Sheikh is set to make his much-anticipated Bollywood debut alongside Kriti Sanon in the upcoming film Do Patti. The Shashanka Chaturvedi directorial, backed by Kriti Sanon, Kanika Dhillon, and Netflix, boasts a stellar cast that includes the seasoned actress Kajol in a pivotal role.

