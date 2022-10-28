Mili star Janhvi Kapoor opens up about rumours that she and her sister Khushi Kapoor have dated the same person.

Being public figures, the personal life of celebrities are always in the limelight, especially their relationship status. A few weeks back, actress Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor made headlines when the internet speculated that the Kapoor sisters dated the same person at one point or the other. However, Janhvi has now broken her silence on the matter.

Janhvi Kapoor refutes rumours that Khushi Kapoor and her have dated the Akshat Rajan

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Janhvi denied the reports claiming she once dated Akshat Jain, and now her sister Khushi is dating him. For the unversed, the actress was asked about the worst thing she read about herself. In the response, she asserted, “That I was dating Akshat Rajan, who is my childhood best friend, and then I broke up with him and now Khushi is dating him.”

The Dhadak actress later clarified that neither sister has dated Akshat, who they have known since they were kids. She added, “None of us ever dated him. He has just been our bestest friend since we were babies.”

The Roohi actress’s dating life is once again raising eyebrows after she was spotted attending a Diwali bash with rumoured boyfriend Orhan Awatramani. It is worth mentioning that Kapoor has not given any statement regarding the same during her chitchat with the portal.

Coming to her professional front, the 25-year-old actress was last seen in Good Luck Jerry, which was released on Disney+ Hotstar. Now, she is all set for a big screen release with her upcoming film Mili. The survival thriller is a remake of a Malayalam film, titled Helen. The star cast of the film also features Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa. The Mathukutty Xavier directorial is slated to release on November 4, 2022.

Apart from this, she also has a bunch of projects in her kitty including Mr & Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt reveals the exact moment when she and Ranbir Kapoor realized that they should be dating; “Both of us thought, ‘What were we doing all these years?’ ‘Why aren’t we together?'”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.