Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his keenly awaited Jawan.

Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his keenly awaited film Jawan, which is all set to release in cinemas on September 7. But before that happens, he has provided a surprise to his fans by teaming up with the south sensation cum Bollywood crush Rashmika Mandanna. This collaboration is not for a movie but for an advertisement of a food brand.

Shah Rukh Khan and Rashmika Mandanna team up for the first time

Social media is abuzz with posts on SRK’s recent shoot with Rashmika for the ad campaign. It is said that the two shot for the ad at the Yash Raj Studio in Mumbai. This is the first time that Shah Rukh has shared screen space with Rashmika.

Shah Rukh Khan with Rashmika ❤️ They shoot for an advertisement at YRF Studio. Soon to release.

Shah Rukh Khan looks dapper ????#ShahRukhKhan #Jawan #JawanTrailer #RashmikaMandanna pic.twitter.com/tVHx9zSNno — SRK Universe Bangladesh (@SRKUniverseBD_) August 28, 2023

Rashmika’s upcoming movies includes the highly anticipated Pushpa 2: The Rule, the second film in the Pushpa franchise where Allu Arjun plays the titular role. She also has the big Bollywood movie Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor. It also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles.

On the other hand, SRK is all set to launch the audio of Jawan in Chennai on August 30. The grand event will also be attended by his co-star Nayanthara and the film’s music composer Anirudh Ravichander. Before that, the next song from the film ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya’ will be released tomorrow.

Also Read: Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan unveils groovy teaser for dance number ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya’, song out tomorrow

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.