Last Updated 31.01.2022 | 11:33 AM IST

Jason Momoa joins the cast of Fast and Furious 10; rumoured to play new villain

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Aquaman star Jason Momoa has joined the cast of Fast and Furious 10. The news comes after Dwayne Johnson said there was “no chance” he’d ever return to the series.

Jason Momoa joins the cast of Fast and Furious 10; rumoured to play new villain

The franchise announced on Twitter that Aquaman star Jason Momoa is set to join the cast of the upcoming tenth film. “The Fast Fam keeps getting bigger. Welcome, Jason Momoa,” the Fast Saga tweeted.

While his character has yet to be confirmed, rumours are rife that Momoa is playing a new villain. He is the latest star to join the long-running action franchise, as the likes of Johnson, Jason Statham, John Cena, and even Helen Mirren have appeared in Fast & Furious movies in recent years.

On the work front, in 2021, Jason Momoa was seen playing Duncan Idaho in Dune and continue to appear in See on Apple TV+. The actor will next be seen in this year’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. He’ll be reuniting with James Wan, who also directed the franchise’s first installment.  He also stars in the upcoming western The Last Manhunt and the Netflix comic adaptation Slumberland.

Justin Lin is set to direct Fast & Furious 10 after returning to the franchise with F9. The 2021 film was the first Fast & Furious film he directed since 2013’s Fast & Furious 6. The director will be working with familiar material, as he previously directed The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious, and Fast Five. The cast is shaping up to be a family reunion of sorts, with Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Sung Kang, and Charlize Theron all expected to return. Diesel and Lin are set to serve as executive producers. The film, which shoots this spring, is currently scheduled to hit theaters on May 19, 2023.

Also Read: Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet announce split after 16 years, say ‘the love between us carries on’ in joint statement

