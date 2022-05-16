Aquaman star, who is currently in Rome shooting Fast X, the 10th installment in the Fast & Furious film saga, apologized for taking pictures from the famed Sistine Chapel in Vatican City and posting some on social media.

Jason Momoa apologises after receiving backlash for taking pictures in the Sistine Chapel

After some people in the comments section of the shared post noted that regular visitors are not allowed to use cameras inside the church as the space is sacred to those of the Catholic faith and houses Michelangelo’s prized artwork, Momoa shared a video Saturday of himself offering an apology. “It’s my last day in Rome and I just love you and Italy,” Jason said of his time filming Fast X. “It’s been the time of my life. I’m so happy to be working for Universal and obviously Vin and the whole crew picking me.”

“I just also wanted to say, if you ever felt that I disrespected your culture, it wasn’t my intention,” he continued. “I came here when I was 19 or 20 to experience the Sistine Chapel. I’ve always wanted to and now that I can, I gave a wonderful donation to bring my friends and crew because we only had a couple days off to experience these places. And then I found people wanted to take pictures with me, which is very odd, during a trip to the Vatican with all this wonder and they want to take pictures with me, which I don’t get, but regardless, I did. I was very respectful and I asked for permission from what I thought, would be okay.”

“I would never want to do anything to disrespect someone’s culture,” he added. “If I did, I apologize. It was not my intention. I paid to have that private moment and gave a nice donation to the church. I love you. I’m sorry if I offended you. My apologies.”

