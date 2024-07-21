comscore
Jasmine Bhasin battles corneal damage after lens mishap, leaves her in pain

Jasmin Bhasin, an actress, is currently dealing with a challenging situation after suffering corneal damage from a lens mishap.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Actress Jasmine Bhasin is facing a challenging phase as she copes with her bandaged eye due to corneal damage caused by a lens mishap. She revealed, "I was in Delhi for an event on July 17, for which I was preparing. I don't know what exactly went wrong with my lens, but after wearing it, my eyes started hurting, and the pain gradually intensified."

"I wanted to see a doctor, but due to work commitments, I decided to participate in the event first and then visit the doctor"

"I wore sunglasses during the event and the team helped me with handling things, as I couldn't see properly after a while."

"We went to an eye specialist late at night, who diagnosed me with corneal damage and placed bandages on my eyes."

Updating on her current condition, she expressed, "I am in a lot of pain. Doctors have told me I should recover in the next four to five days, but until then, I need to take good care of my eyes. It's not easy because I can't see properly and the pain makes it difficult even to sleep."

Jasmine remains hopeful of returning to work soon. "Fortunately, I didn't have to postpone any of my commitments. I hope to recover in a few days and get back to work," she said.

Also Read : EXCLUSIVE: Jasmine Bhasin describes how trekking has inspired ‘a sense of adventure’ in her; says, “This experience has benefited me in so many ways, from physical fitness to mental clarity”

