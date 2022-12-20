Rashmika Mandanna has been shooting for Animal in Mumbai for the past 15 to 20 days. After this, she will be joining Vijay for Varisu promotions in Chennai.

Rashmika Mandanna kicks off the shoot of Animal in Mumbai

A source closed to the actress reveals, "Rashmika is in Mumbai lately, as she is filming for Sandeep Veddy Renga's Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She will also be jetting off to Chennai to attend the promotional event of Varisu along with the team. In the middle of this, she will also be seen promoting Mission Majnu (starring Sidharth Malhotra) in the city. She will be juggling between these three projects in the coming days."

Recently, the Sita Ramam actress was seen in Delhi for the promotions of Mission Majnu alongside leading man Sidharth Malhotra. She also celebrated one year of her hit blockbuster, Pushpa: The Rise recently, as she took to her social media sharing clips from the film and thanking her co-star, Allu Arjun and director Sukumar and music director, DSP aka Devi Sri Prasad. The actress also attended the extensive promotions of the film in Russia, earlier this month, after it released in theatres in the country.

On the film front, while Animal is expected to release late next year, Varisu is expected to hit the big screens on January 12, 2023 as a Pongal release whereas Mission Majnu will be streaming directly on Netflix from January 19, 2023 onwards. Besides these, Rashmika also has the much anticipated sequel of Pushpa in the pipeline.

