Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has strongly condemned a shocking incident from Kalyan that has left social media fuming. A disturbing video, which has gone viral across platforms, shows a man identified as Gokul Jha brutally dragging a female hospital receptionist by her hair after she reportedly denied his demand to jump the queue. The victim, who sustained multiple injuries, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dombivli. The accused has since been detained by the police.

Janhvi Kapoor slams Kalyan assault video in fiery post; says, “What kind of upbringing is this?”

Reacting to the harrowing visuals, Janhvi took to her Instagram stories to express her anger and disbelief. “This man needs to be in jail. Why does anyone think this behaviour is ok? What makes him think he can raise his hand at someone like this?” “What kind of upbringing convinces you to go through with these actions without any remorse, guilt or sense of humanity? How do you live with yourself after knowing this is how your brain operates? What a shame. And shame on us for not punishing and condoning such behaviour more aggressively. Nothing excuses this,” the Mr. & Mrs. Mahi actress further wrote.

Her post struck a chord with many fans and followers, reigniting conversations around everyday violence against women and the pressing need for accountability. Celebrities speaking up in such cases not only amplify awareness but also serve as a reminder of the role public figures can play in demanding justice.

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor has a packed slate ahead. She is set to star in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Varun Dhawan, as well as the highly anticipated Param Sundari starring Siddharth Malhotra. She also has Peddi with Ram Charan in the pipeline. The actress also made a stunning debut at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, where she walked the red carpet for her international project Homebound, co-starring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa.

While Janhvi continues to impress with her diverse roles, it’s her willingness to speak out on serious issues that’s earning her widespread respect. As more details emerge about the Kalyan incident, voices like hers are crucial in ensuring the public doesn’t look away from such disturbing acts of violence.

