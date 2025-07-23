REVEALED! The REAL reason why Deepika Padukone walked out of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit and it’s not about working hours

A lot of dust has been flying around concerning Deepika Padukone’s exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next film Spirit. It has been widely reported that Vanga had Deepika replaced by another actress (Triptii Dimri) after Deepika made “unreasonable demands”, like a limited amount of working hours per day, etc.

However, for the first time here is the truth on why Deepika actually walked out of Vanga’s film Spirit starring Prabhas.

From a source very close to the development here is the truth. “Deepika loved the script and role in Sandeep Vanga’s film. The contract was being drawn up, when a week later she was offered Atlee’s film with Allu Arjun which she liked even more than Sandeep Vanga’s film. Since she couldn’t do both the projects, she decided to opt out of Spirit, citing differences of opinion on fee, work hours, etc,” said the source.

The truth is, Vanga had no objections to whatever misgivings Deepika expressed on the project. She just got an offer that she liked better and changed her mind about Spirit with Prabhas. And no harm in that. She had already worked with Prabhas in Kalki 2898 AD. Allu Arjun is going to be a new experience for her.

