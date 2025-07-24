Directed by Bikas Ranjan Mishra, Bayaan is a police procedural thriller which will have its world premiere at this film festival this September.

Bayaan, a police procedural thriller headlined by Huma Qureshi, has been officially selected for the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The film will have its world premiere in TIFF’s Discovery section, making it the only Indian title featured in the category this year.

Written and directed by Bikas Ranjan Mishra of Chauranga fame, Bayaan is a co-production between Platoon One Films and Summit Studios, with additional producers Kunal Kumar and Anuj Gupta, and Switzerland-based Sadik Keshwani (Guidant Films) as co-producer. Huma Qureshi also serves as an executive producer.

The film was developed through Film Independent’s LA Residency, part of the Global Media Makers (GMM) program. During the residency, Mishra was mentored by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl, The Last of Us), and received guidance from writer Jeff Stockwell and story editor Ruth Atkinson.

Mishra said, “It is my attempt to bear witness to a society in transition — and to the quiet courage of those who choose to speak. I'm deeply honoured to present my second feature, Bayaan, at the Toronto International Film Festival in the Discovery section — a platform that has launched the journeys of many filmmakers I admire and cherish.”

Huma Qureshi, who has starred in a number of Indian and international productions, described Bayaan as a "timely and powerful story" exploring themes of power, faith, and systemic injustice. "Bayaan gave me the opportunity to play the kind of character I’ve long been drawn to—someone within the justice system, yet up against forces much larger than herself. It was an absolute joy to work with a team so passionate and fearless in telling a story that feels both vital and universal," she shared.

The film also stars Chandrachur Singh, Sachin Khedekar, Paritosh Sand, Avijit Dutt, Vibhore Mayank, Sampa Mandal, Swati Das, Aditi Kanchan Singh, and Perry Chhabra.

Shiladitya Bora, founder of Platoon One Films, stated, "We firmly believe this is a film with global appeal, and TIFF is the perfect launchpad to start its journey around the world. As a producer, I’m always looking for that one script that can be a breakout film for everyone involved—and with 'Bayaan', I knew we had something powerful. At Platoon One Films, our ethos is to champion newer voices and newer stories that provoke, connect, and challenge. This film truly embodies that spirit".

Bayaan features cinematography by Udit Khurana along with editing by National Award winner A. Sreekar Prasad, music by Ajay Jayanthi, and costumes by Shilpi Agarwal. The film is supported by the International Film Festival Rotterdam’s Hubert Bals Fund.

