Actor Janhvi Kapoor has spoken candidly about being oversexualised in the public eye, addressing concerns around consent, paparazzi culture, and the growing misuse of digital content. During a conversation on the Raj Shamani Podcast, the actress shared how such experiences have shaped her personal and professional decisions.

Janhvi Kapoor calls out oversexualisation: “Zooming into body parts without consent is invasive”

Recalling a recent interaction with paparazzi, Kapoor said, “I actually had a conversation with paparazzi recently. I told them—this is bad for us, it feels invasive and non-consensual. Even if we dress a certain way, we’re not expecting someone to zoom in on specific body parts. And more than us, it reflects badly on them—that they’re commodifying a woman’s body for money and views.”

While she noted that the photographers appeared receptive, Kapoor acknowledged the issue runs deeper. “They seemed receptive, but the issue is larger—it’s about consumption. Globally, content that objectifies women is the most consumed. That’s why it keeps getting circulated. Since you’re a public figure in glamour, it happens more to you,” she explained.

Highlighting the importance of consent, she drew a distinction between performance and exploitation. “At every stage, you have to ask—what did I consent to? For example, I did a song called ‘Bheegi Saadi’, where I’m dancing sensually in a wet saree. That was meant to be sensual. If someone finds it attractive, that’s fine. But sexualising someone without consent is completely different—and I’m not okay with that.”

Kapoor further pointed out how visuals are often altered without her knowledge. “There are angles and ways things are shot or edited—zoomed, slowed down—without my knowledge. That’s not my consent. Even on film sets, if a camera is placed somewhere I’m not comfortable with, I should be able to say no without being seen as unprofessional,” she said, adding, “Earlier, I was more polite and picked my battles. Now I make my point more clearly—though still politely.”

The actress also addressed how such portrayals affect her career trajectory. “I can’t afford to stop caring, because these perceptions affect audiences, filmmakers, and the opportunities I get. If people keep seeing you in compromising visuals, they form a perception about your character. It’s wrong, but it happens,” she noted.

She added that these perceptions influence casting decisions as well. “Filmmakers also think this way. If they feel you’re already overly visible in a certain way, they might hesitate to cast you. Audience perception directly impacts casting decisions. It’s sad that people judge your values based on your clothes—but that’s the reality.”

Kapoor revealed that she has recently taken steps to limit her public visibility. “In the past couple of months, I’ve gone to great lengths to avoid being photographed. I had three releases back-to-back last year—I felt like people had seen too much of me.”

Despite not actively seeking media attention, she said the volume of content around her remains high. “People say actors call the media—I don’t, except for promotions. But there’s already so much content of me out there that it doesn’t feel like I’ve disappeared at all.”

Concluding her thoughts, Kapoor admitted that the fear of misuse continues to affect her. “I didn’t like how I was being consumed—because of AI, edits, and everything. Even when I post something now, I overthink—will this be misused or edited? I wish I could say I don’t care—but I do.”

For now, she believes caution is necessary. “Right now, I’m not in a position of power where I can completely ignore it. So, I’ll play it safe for now, until I build enough credibility to fully be myself without consequences,” she said.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor recalls disturbing early deepfake experience: “I saw a picture of myself on a porn site”

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