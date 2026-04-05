The actress opened up about AI-generated misuse of her images and the lasting impact it has had on her sense of agency and safety.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has candidly spoken about her first encounter with manipulated imagery resembling deepfakes, recalling a deeply unsettling experience from her school days. Appearing on the Raj Shamani Podcast, the actress shared how the incident left a lasting impression on her and shaped her views on digital ethics and consent.

Janhvi Kapoor recalls disturbing early deepfake experience: “I saw a picture of myself on a porn site”

Reflecting on the episode, Kapoor said, “I don’t know if it was technically a deepfake, but it was something like that. I saw a picture of myself on a porn site. We had IT class in school, and the boys used to go on those sites for fun—and my pictures were there. This was while I was still in school. That was a weird experience.”

The actor admitted that the incident forced her to confront the darker realities of being in the public eye at a young age. “At some point, I thought, ‘Why? Is this just the price you have to pay?’ Like there’s no morality in these things. With social media, everyone is just putting things out there. If anything, this new ‘woke’ sensitivity has slightly corrected behaviour in terms of ethics and morality—but largely, it’s still a problem. A lot of people think it’s normal—‘This happens, you’re a public figure, so it will happen’,” she said.

Kapoor also expressed concern over the growing circulation of AI-generated visuals that misrepresent her. “I’m not at peace with it. There are visuals of me out there—circulated even by official news pages—that are completely AI-generated. I’ve never worn those things, I’ve never been photographed like that. But it’s circulated as if it’s real, creating a certain impression,” she revealed.

Highlighting the professional implications, she added, “Tomorrow, if I’m doing a film and I tell a director I’m not comfortable wearing something, they could say, ‘But you’ve already done this—people have seen it.’”

Despite her discomfort, Kapoor acknowledged the limitations she feels in speaking out. “It makes you question what the moral guidelines even are. It upsets me, of course. But I feel like I don’t have enough voice or credibility to complain about it. People might say, ‘You’ve got so much in life, just tolerate this. Don’t complain.’ So I don’t think my voice carries enough weight yet to address it without backlash. But it’s not just me—others have spoken about it too,” she concluded.

Her remarks add to the ongoing conversation around AI misuse, digital consent, and the urgent need for stronger ethical boundaries in the age of rapidly evolving technology.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor partners with Amaha to reframe alcohol addiction as a mental health condition, not a moral failing: “The conversation around alcohol is either absent or deeply judgmental”

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