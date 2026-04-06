Last night, Bollywood Hungama got a sneak peek of the trailer of the much-awaited film of the month, Bhooth Bangla, more than 12 hours before its launch today (April 6). The film has already created a buzz due to its horror-comedy genre, casting and more, and the trailer is expected to further enhance the hype around it.

Bhooth Bangla trailer sneak peek: The return of Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan and the comedy OGs promises loads of entertainment; Tabu emerges as the surprise package

The trailer is around 2 minutes and 58 seconds long and offers a better idea of the premise. The focus, of course, is on the humour quotient. As expected, Akshay Kumar steals the show. There’s no one like him when it comes to comedy, and he proves it yet again. He is ably supported by a stellar cast comprising Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal and the late Asrani. Just seeing all of them together, that too in a Priyadarshan film, is sure to make fans nostalgic and excited. To add to the nostalgia, the makers have used two famous dialogues from Priyadarshan’s memorable comedies of the past, which are sure to be lapped up.

Wamiqa Gabbi and Mithila Palkar get limited screen time, but it’s clear that they, too, have a significant part to play in the narrative. However, the surprise element of the trailer is Tabu. She seems to be the surprise package, and the makers have smartly kept her character under wraps. In fact, it’s evident that a major chunk of the plot, especially the horror element, has not been revealed. Hence, expect horror, comedy and a blend of suspense when the trailer drops at 9:00 pm on April 16.

The postponement of the film by a week led to disappointment among fans. However, the delay could work in the film’s favour, as Dhurandhar The Revenge would have almost exhausted its run by then. A healthy opening seems to be on the cards. Moreover, with no major competition until May 1, Bhooth Bangla will enjoy a clean two-week window to leave a mark at the box office, provided the audience response is favourable.

Also Read: Wamiqa Gabbi to play female lead in Akshay Kumar starrer Bhoot Bangla: Sources

More Pages: Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection

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