Akshay Kumar is making an entrance, and this time the jungle itself seems to be rolling out the red carpet for him. The actor’s latest look from Welcome to The Jungle is all about his effortless swagger and the kind of larger-than-life screen presence that instantly takes fans back to the iconic Welcome era. Dressed sharply with tinted glasses, standing tall in the middle of the wild, Akshay looks completely in command. He is stylish, confident and right at home in the franchise’s eccentric universe.

Akshay Kumar channels vintage charm in rugged new look from Welcome to The Jungle

What makes the look click instantly is the nostalgia factor. There’s a familiar coolness reminiscent of the cult charm he brought to Welcome, but this time mounted on a much grander scale. The visual feels slicker, bigger and more movie magic like, while still holding onto the unmistakable Welcome flavour that audiences have loved for years. The first look is as much about comedy, as about his star power, with Akshay carrying the same effortless charisma that made him such a natural fit for the franchise in the first place.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle is slated to release in cinemas on June 26. With one of the biggest ensemble casts in recent times and Akshay Kumar returning to a space associated with his comic legacy, the film is already shaping up to be one of the season’s big-screen entertainers. Ready for a rollicking time?

Also Read: Ahmed Khan reveals ambitious new plan for Akshay Kumar starrer Welcome To The Jungle; shift grand sets to Mumbai

More Pages: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection

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