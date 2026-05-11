The Enforcement Directorate told the Patiala House Court that the actress was not merely a victim in the case and alleged that she knowingly benefited from proceeds of crime.

Jacqueline Fernandez faces setback as ED opposes her plea to become approver in Rs. 200 crore money laundering case linked to Sukesh Chandrasekhar

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has encountered a fresh legal hurdle in the Rs. 200 crore money laundering case connected to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. On Monday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) submitted its response before the Patiala House Court in Delhi, strongly objecting to Jacqueline’s application seeking permission to turn approver in the matter.

Jacqueline Fernandez faces setback as ED opposes her plea to become approver in Rs. 200 crore money laundering case linked to Sukesh Chandrasekhar

The actress had recently approached the court requesting that she be allowed to become an approver and cooperate with the investigation in the ongoing case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. However, the ED argued that her conduct throughout the investigation did not justify such relief.

According to the agency, Jacqueline’s involvement in the case could not be viewed as minor. In its submission, the ED claimed that the actress was a “significant beneficiary” of the alleged proceeds of crime and actively participated in the laundering process. The agency further argued that granting her approver status would weaken the seriousness of the charges involved in the case.

The ED also maintained that Jacqueline continued to remain in contact with Sukesh Chandrasekhar despite allegedly being aware of his criminal background. Investigators claimed that expensive gifts, luxury items and financial benefits arranged for the actress were sourced from proceeds linked to the alleged crime.

In its response, the agency further alleged that Jacqueline’s statements recorded during multiple rounds of questioning under Section 50 of the PMLA were inconsistent and incomplete. The ED stated that investigators repeatedly had to confront her with evidence during the probe, adding that she allegedly withheld information related to cash dealings, costly gifts, bank transactions and her association with individuals linked to the case, including Pinky Irani.

The agency argued that these actions contradicted her claim of being an “unwitting victim” and instead pointed towards conscious involvement. It also said that her statement recorded before the court under Section 164 Cr.P.C. and her willingness to cooperate in the predicate offence did not erase her alleged role in the separate offence of money laundering.

The legal proceedings are currently at the stage of arguments on charges. During an earlier hearing on April 17, the Patiala House Court had issued notice to the ED after Jacqueline moved her plea through advocate Ashish Batra.

The case has also seen previous legal battles from the actress. In 2025, the Delhi High Court dismissed her petition seeking to quash the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) and supplementary complaint filed against her. Her subsequent challenge before the Supreme Court of India was also dismissed later that year.

The court has now sought Jacqueline Fernandez’s response to the ED’s objections, with the matter scheduled for further hearing soon.

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez set to return to Cannes Film Festival 2026

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