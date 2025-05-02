At the recently held FICCI Frames event in Delhi, veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar addressed the chilling aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir. Speaking candidly during a panel, Akhtar did not hold back in his criticism of Pakistan’s actions and also called out growing hostility faced by Kashmiris within India in the name of nationalism.

Javed Akhtar reacts strongly to Pahalgam terror attack; urges India to reject hate and propaganda

“Every government in this country, whether it’s the Congress or the BJP, has tried to establish peace. Even Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji went to Pakistan. But what did they do? They washed the place he visited. Is that what they call friendship?” Akhtar said, reflecting on past diplomatic efforts that failed to yield lasting peace.

The attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of several Indian security personnel and civilians, has stirred outrage and grief across the country. Akhtar, while condemning terrorism, also warned against misdirected anger and prejudice being inflicted on Indian citizens from Kashmir. “How are we supposed to talk to Pakistan when they didn’t even accept the dead bodies of their own soldiers from the Kargil war?” he continued, underscoring what he sees as a history of disregard and denial from Pakistan's end during conflict.

However, the celebrated poet also turned the spotlight inward, urging Indians not to alienate their own citizens in the wake of such attacks. “To those who harass Kashmiris in places like Mussoorie or any other part of India, you are only validating and confirming Pakistan's propaganda,” he stated emphatically.

Akhtar’s comments serve as a timely reminder of the complexity of cross-border tensions and the dangers of letting fear and anger turn into communal hatred. While he acknowledged the harsh realities of Pakistan’s diplomatic posturing and military policies, he also emphasised the importance of maintaining humanity and unity within the country.

The remarks have since gone viral on social media, resonating with many who echo his call for introspection and responsible citizenship. As the country grapples with grief and fury over the terror attack, Akhtar’s words present a dual call — one for unwavering security measures and another for safeguarding the moral fabric of the nation.

