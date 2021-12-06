comscore

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Wedding: Gajraj Rao reacts to the ‘no cell phones’ diktat; says, “Yeh begaani shaadi mein abdullah deewana wali baat hai”

Bollywood News
By - Subhash K. Jha

The speculative sections of the entertainment media had a field-day dissecting and analysing actor Gajraj Rao’s reaction to the alleged pre-condition that the invitees cannot use their cell phones at the Katrina-Vicky Kaushal wedding.

To this supposed pre-condition Gajraj responded, “Selfie nahi lene dega toh main nahi aa raha byah mein (If you won’t let me take a selfie then I’m not coming to the wedding).”

When I contacted Gajraj to know if this can be considered a confirmation of the wedding he protested, “I had written this in humour. It’s all media hype. Whether the wedding is happening or not is not clear. But this concept of not allowing mobile phones at celebrity weddings is prevalent not only in Bollywood but also in Hollywood. Nothing wrong in that. I just joked about it. And it became a topic of discussion.”

Adds Gajraj “I don’t think they’ve laid down any rules about not taking photographs, etc. The room for this kind of speculation on the digital media is limitless. I don’t think they have laid out any rules and regulations for the wedding. They haven’t even confirmed the wedding. Yeh begaani shaadi mein abdullah deewana wali baat hai (this is like gate crashers getting excited at a wedding). Everyone is busy doing their own speculative maths.”

Also Read: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Katrina Kaif’s brother to be the best man; to give a speech at the ceremony

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

New notification