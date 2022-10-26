comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 26.10.2022 | 8:46 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Ram Setu Thank God PhoneBhoot Drishyam 2 Bhediya Uunchai
follow us on

After Salman Khan contracts Dengue, BMC conducts an inspection at his Bandra apartment to locate mosquito breeding spots 

Bollywood News

A day after Bollywood actor Salman Khan contracted dengue, BMC conducted an inspection around his Bandra apartment.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) carried out an inspection at Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence in Bandra’s Galaxy Apartments to locate possible mosquito breeding spots on Sunday. The inspection was carried out a day after Salman Khan was diagnosed with dengue. A group conducted the investigation of the opulent apartment along with six other buildings located along the same road in Bandra.

After Salman Khan contracts Dengue, BMC conducts an inspection at his Bandra apartment to locate mosquito breeding spots 

After Salman Khan contracts Dengue, BMC conducts an inspection at his Bandra apartment to locate mosquito breeding spots 

Elaborating about the drive, a report by The Free Press Journal reported BMC Pesticides Department Officer Rajendra Naringrekar said, “Dengue larvae were spotted at two spots in the Galaxy premises. But no larvae were found at Khan's home."

When the publication asked if the BMC has sent a notice to the Galaxy society over mosquito menace, the officer clarified saying, “We don't send notice to societies instead we forward it to homeowners if larvae is found in their house.” The official explained that the civic body issues three types of notices based on the action required. 

“In the first category, we inform residents that there are mosquito breeding spots (in their homes), which they need to destroy within a week. We initiate legal action against those who don't comply.” Meanwhile, in the second category, notices are sent if breeding spots are spotted in the society's water tank. In the third situation, the official word is forwarded to those who excavate illegal borewells or construct a water fountain.

For the unversed, earlier this week, Salman Khan had contracted dengue. Due to this, he took a short break from his ongoing projects including filming for the reality show, Bigg Boss. Talking to Hindustan Times, Khan’s manager had shared that Bhai is recovering well and will start shooting after Diwali. On Tuesday, Salman was snapped at the birthday bash of his brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma.

Also Read: SCOOP: Shah Rukh Khan to have a cameo and NOT an extended appearance in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Genelia D’Souza to make a comeback with…

Jimmy Shergill joins Ajay Devgn and Neeraj…

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan celebrates…

Vaishali Takker suicide case: Rahul Navlani…

Tiger Shroff roped in for Mission Mangal…

Nawazuddin Siddiqui responds to NO buyers…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification