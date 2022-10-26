Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) carried out an inspection at Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence in Bandra’s Galaxy Apartments to locate possible mosquito breeding spots on Sunday. The inspection was carried out a day after Salman Khan was diagnosed with dengue. A group conducted the investigation of the opulent apartment along with six other buildings located along the same road in Bandra.

After Salman Khan contracts Dengue, BMC conducts an inspection at his Bandra apartment to locate mosquito breeding spots

Elaborating about the drive, a report by The Free Press Journal reported BMC Pesticides Department Officer Rajendra Naringrekar said, “Dengue larvae were spotted at two spots in the Galaxy premises. But no larvae were found at Khan's home."

When the publication asked if the BMC has sent a notice to the Galaxy society over mosquito menace, the officer clarified saying, “We don't send notice to societies instead we forward it to homeowners if larvae is found in their house.” The official explained that the civic body issues three types of notices based on the action required.

“In the first category, we inform residents that there are mosquito breeding spots (in their homes), which they need to destroy within a week. We initiate legal action against those who don't comply.” Meanwhile, in the second category, notices are sent if breeding spots are spotted in the society's water tank. In the third situation, the official word is forwarded to those who excavate illegal borewells or construct a water fountain.

For the unversed, earlier this week, Salman Khan had contracted dengue. Due to this, he took a short break from his ongoing projects including filming for the reality show, Bigg Boss. Talking to Hindustan Times, Khan’s manager had shared that Bhai is recovering well and will start shooting after Diwali. On Tuesday, Salman was snapped at the birthday bash of his brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma.

Also Read: SCOOP: Shah Rukh Khan to have a cameo and NOT an extended appearance in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.