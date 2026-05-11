The makers of Aakhri Sawal are reportedly preparing for a grand premiere event in Delhi on May 13, just days ahead of the film’s theatrical release. According to industry sources, the event is expected to be one of the biggest film premieres hosted in the national capital in recent years, with several prominent personalities from the entertainment, political and administrative sectors likely to attend.

EXCLUSIVE: Aakhri Sawal makers plan Delhi premiere on May 13; politicians and top dignitaries expected to attend

The premiere has already generated considerable buzz within Delhi’s social and political circles. Senior politicians, bureaucrats and well-known public figures have reportedly been invited to the event, which is expected to become a major talking point ahead of the film’s release on May 15, 2026.

The upcoming film arrives months after Sanjay Dutt impressed audiences with his performance in the Dhurandhar duology. Aakhri Sawal was initially slated to release on May 8 but was later postponed by a week. The delay appears to have helped the makers build further anticipation around the project.

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Abhijeet Mohan Warang, the film offers a cinematic look into the history of the voluntary organisation, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. The subject matter has already sparked curiosity among audiences and industry observers alike.

One of the major highlights of Aakhri Sawal is its accessibility initiative. The film is set to become the first Hindi feature film to be made available in Indian Sign Language, marking a significant step toward inclusive cinema in India. The move has been widely appreciated as an effort to make mainstream storytelling accessible to a broader audience.

Presented by Nikhil Nanda, the film is produced by Nikhil Nanda and Sanjay Dutt. The project is co-produced by Puneet Nanda, Dr. Deepak Singh, Gaurav Dubey and Ujjwal Anand. The story, screenplay and dialogues have been written by Utkarsh Naithani.

With its high-profile premiere plans, socially relevant subject and unique accessibility milestone, Aakhri Sawal is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched releases of the month.

Also Read: Aakhri Sawal trailer launch: Sanjay Dutt and Nikhil Nanda invite children relying on Indian Sign Language

More Pages: Aakhri Sawal Box Office Collection

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