Actor Jacqueline Fernandez is expected to attend the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, scheduled to take place from May 12 to May 23, 2026, in France. The actor, who has been a recurring presence at the festival in recent years, is preparing for her appearance on the international red carpet.

Jacqueline Fernandez set to return to Cannes Film Festival 2026

According to sources, Jacqueline has already begun preparations, which include styling sessions and finalising her wardrobe for the event. Her Cannes outings have often drawn attention for their fashion choices, and similar expectations surround her appearance this year as well.

A source close to the development said, “Jacqueline’s Cannes appearances have consistently reflected her evolution as a global personality. Every year, she ensures her presence goes beyond fashion and glamour, carrying India’s representation onto an international stage with elegance and confidence. This year too, she is carefully finalising multiple looks that align with her global image while celebrating her roots.”

Jacqueline has maintained a steady association with Cannes over the past few years. In 2025, she was recognised by the Red Sea Film Foundation as part of its Women in Cinema initiative. She was among a select group of international artists acknowledged for their contributions to the film industry.

In 2024, the actor attended the festival and was present at the premiere of The Substance. Her appearances during that edition also received attention across fashion and entertainment platforms.

With Cannes 2026 approaching, Jacqueline Fernandez’s return adds to the list of Indian personalities expected to mark their presence at the festival. Her participation continues to reflect the growing visibility of Indian actors at international film events, where cinema and fashion often intersect.

Also Read: Tara Sutaria to make Cannes 2026 debut amid Toxic buzz; set to represent India globally

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