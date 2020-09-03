Bollywood celebrities are slowly getting back to work. Jacqueline Fernandez had returned to set on Wednesday to shoot an ad for a haircare brand. But, the shoot came to a halt when two crew members tested positive for COVID-19. Jacqueline took to her Instagram stories to inform her fans that she and the rest of the crew tested negative.

She said, "Hello Everyone, We were beginning to adopt the new normal and getting back to work for a brand shoot and as a precautionary measure, the entire shoot crew was getting tested. I would like to inform you that two people from the shoot crew have unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19. We have delayed the shoot as the safety of the people is of utmost importance. Both the infected members are currently self-isolating and being treated. The rest of the crew and I have tested negative but are taking all the necessary safety measures and following the guidelines strictly. I would like to thank the BMC officials for all their help and guidance."

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez will next star in Bhoot Police and Kick 2. The actress has also joined hands with Amanda Cerny for a podcast and is partnering with Action Against Hunger Foundation.

ALSO READ: Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam join Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor in Bhoot Police

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.