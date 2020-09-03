Bollywood Hungama

Sunny Singh confirms Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety sequel and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3 is in works

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Sunny Singh and Kartik Aaryan along Nushrat Bharucha starred in a couple of movies including Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Now, the actor has confirmed that they will be the third installment for the former whilst a sequel for the latter.

Sunny Singh confirms Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety sequel and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3 is in works

Speaking to a daily, he said that Luv Ranjan has something in mind though the timeline is yet to be decided. Speaking of Kartik Aaryan, he said that they have stayed in touch via calls and messages during this lockdown. They stay close by and even their parents take walks together. So they are like family friends. Sunny said that they will have a blast reuniting in these films or some other.

The actor was seen in the song, 'Holi Mein Rangeele' and the audiences couldn't stop but shake a leg on it. Sunny Singh was last seen in a mom-com Jai Mummy Di.

ALSO READ: Sunny Singh resumes shooting after the lockdown

More Pages: Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Box Office Collection , Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Movie Review

