Actor Sunny Singh and Kartik Aaryan along Nushrat Bharucha starred in a couple of movies including Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Now, the actor has confirmed that they will be the third installment for the former whilst a sequel for the latter.

Speaking to a daily, he said that Luv Ranjan has something in mind though the timeline is yet to be decided. Speaking of Kartik Aaryan, he said that they have stayed in touch via calls and messages during this lockdown. They stay close by and even their parents take walks together. So they are like family friends. Sunny said that they will have a blast reuniting in these films or some other.

The actor was seen in the song, 'Holi Mein Rangeele' and the audiences couldn't stop but shake a leg on it. Sunny Singh was last seen in a mom-com Jai Mummy Di.

ALSO READ: Sunny Singh resumes shooting after the lockdown

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.