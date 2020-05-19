Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 19.05.2020 | 11:04 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Iulia Vantur’s debut film shelved; now Salman Khan to launch her in Bollywood

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

When Salman Khan’s significant other, the Romanian Iulia Vantur ventured to make it into Bollywood all on her own, we saluted her spirit. But now her purported debut film to be directed by Prem Soni (where she was to play a Krishna Bhakt) is as good as dead.

Iulia Vantur's debut film shelved; now Salman Khan to launch her in Bollywood

Iulia is back to square one, biding her time in Salman Khan’s company. We now hear that Salman has taken it on himself to launch Iulia in Hindi cinema.

Says a source close to Salman, “Abhi toh lockdown hai. Bhai will make an announcement about her (Iulia) later during the year when things return to normal."

Sources say Iulia Vantur may be seen in a role in Salman’s next production Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Does Iulia Vantur plan on getting married to Salman Khan? Here’s what she has to say

Tags : , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya files for…

Find out why Ramanand Sagar refused to hand…

Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi to…

Sonakshi Sinha to auction her artwork to…

Shah Rukh Khan urges everyone to contribute…

Maine Pyar Kiya actress Bhagyashree to make…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification