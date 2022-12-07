With the help of the recent track on the show that concentrates on a rape survivor, Anupama wants to start discussion of tabooed topics in Indian homes.

Being one of the top TRP-rated shows, Anupama revolves around Anupama a strong woman who finds love, ambition, and independence as she decides to restart her life after becoming a mother of three. Time and again, her character has resonated with several Indian female viewers and the show aims at inspiring females to take a stand for themselves and live life on their terms. Now in the latest episode, Anupama goes all way out to save a rape victim and gives shelter to her. While she and her family are receiving threats from the perpetrators, Anupama being the woman of strength does not fall short of resilience and welcomes the victim with open arms. Recently, the leading lady Rupali Ganguly spoke about how this track aims at starting a conversation amongst Indian families.

Anupama: Star Plus’ show initiates #BaatKaro and #BaatKarneDo campaign

Taking about the same, Rupali Ganguly said, “I feel very proud that I am a part of a show which raises the issues about which people cringe to talk about. People want to kind of slip such topics under the rug and forget about it. I am glad that we are raising issues that are needed to be brought forth. My producer is very gutsy to pick a subject like this. I am proud of the fact that Star Plus supported this and helped shed light on this topic. The entire point was to bring people out of their comfort zone and say ‘Hey, this happened. And what better to say than to say it through Anupama?”

She continued, “The idea behind bringing up this topic was such things have been happening for years but still talking about such things has been considered a taboo with our current plot we want people to be comfortable to talk about such things”.

The idea behind this latest development in Anupama’s storyline was to encourage people to speak up about such abuse. The makers have come ahead with the campaign tagline of #BaatKaro and #BaatKarneDo to make it easier for Indian families to find a space to talk about these issues.

Anupama also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah, Ashlesha Savant, among others. The show is currently ruling the TRP charts week after week. It airs on Star Plus and is also available on Disney+Hotstar.

