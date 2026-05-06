Ishaan Khatter to star in comic caper Jugaadu, film goes on floors in Mumbai

Production houses Tips Films and Baweja Studios have announced their second co-production titled Jugaadu, a comic caper starring Ishaan Khatter and Punjabi actor Tania. The film marks Tania’s debut in Hindi cinema and brings a fresh on-screen pairing to the forefront.

Ishaan Khatter to star in comic caper Jugaadu, film goes on floors in Mumbai

The project was officially launched with a mahurat ceremony held in Mumbai on April 30, 2026. With initial formalities completed, the makers are now preparing to begin the first shooting schedule in Punjab later this month.

Jugaadu will also feature an ensemble cast including Abhishek Banerjee, Jameel Khan, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Yamini Dass, Sukhwinder Chahal, and Nirmal Rishi in key roles. The film is positioned as a light-hearted entertainer that blends humour with situational storytelling.

The film will be directed by Palash Vaswani, who is known for his work on series such as Gullak and Bada Naam Karega. Jugaadu marks his feature film debut, making it a significant step in his career after working in the digital space.

Ishaan Khatter, who has been making varied film choices in recent years, will be seen leading the narrative in what is described as a fun, character-driven story. Meanwhile, Tania’s transition from Punjabi cinema to Hindi films adds a new dimension to the project, with the film expected to introduce her to a wider audience.

The film is being produced by Ramesh Taurani, Pammi Baweja, Harman Baweja, and Jaya Taurani. The collaboration continues the partnership between Tips Films and Baweja Studios as they expand their slate of commercial entertainers.

With pre-production underway and filming set to begin soon, Jugaadu is expected to take shape over the coming months. While further details about the storyline remain under wraps, the film is being positioned as a mainstream comedy aimed at a wide theatrical audience.

Also Read: Ishaan Khatter pays tribute to Michael Jackson at Miss India Event; says, “Love being on stage”

More Pages: Jugaadu Box Office Collection

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