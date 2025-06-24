Sources suggest that the actor is set to represent India at the prestigious global fashion event.

Ishaan Khatter is set to attend the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week on June 24, marking a significant international appearance for the actor. This event signals another step in Ishaan’s expanding presence on the global stage, particularly within the fashion industry.

Sources close to the actor have confirmed that Ishaan will be attending as an official guest of the Louis Vuitton maison. His participation not only highlights his growing influence beyond film but also positions him as a rising figure in international fashion circuits. This appearance is notable as he will be the only Indian actor invited to the show this year.

The timing of this invitation aligns with Ishaan’s increasing international profile. Recently, he starred in Netflix’s The Royals, portraying a reluctant modern-day prince in a fictional monarchy. The series has achieved success across multiple countries, with viewers acknowledging his portrayal for its emotional complexity.

Earlier this year, Ishaan also made his debut at the Cannes Film Festival with the film Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and executive produced by Martin Scorsese. The film’s screening received a prolonged standing ovation, earning critical recognition within the festival’s Un Certain Regard section. His performance in the film was widely noted for its depth and impact.

In addition to his recent projects, Ishaan had previously been part of the Netflix series The Perfect Couple, where he starred alongside Nicole Kidman. The project marked his first major role in an international ensemble cast and contributed to his growing visibility in global entertainment.

Ishaan’s selection as a guest for Louis Vuitton’s Paris show adds to a series of milestones that reflect his evolving international career. His attendance is set to draw attention not only for his ongoing film work but also for his position within the expanding intersection of Indian cinema and global fashion.

The Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week remains one of the most high-profile events on the fashion calendar, and Ishaan Khatter’s participation marks a key moment in his professional journey.

