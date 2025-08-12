Isha Koppikar recently extended her support to filmmaking students at Subhash Ghai’s Whistling Woods International. Known for encouraging emerging talent, the actress interacted with students and shared insights from her journey in the industry.

Isha Koppikar teams up with Whistling Woods students for emotional drama Rocketship; deets inside!

The accomplished actress has joined the students' diploma project titled Rocketship, lending her experience and star power to help these budding filmmakers bring their vision to life. “When I was approached by the students, I was more than happy and willing to help them out with the project. These students have immense potential and that became very evident when they narrated the story and the script to me. I relate to these kids because they are starting from the scratch, just like I did. I had no Godfather in the industry. So to see them build their dreams from the beginning, is more than motivating and fulfilling for me.”

The first poster for Rocketship was unveiled today, hinting at a touching narrative centered on a powerful mother-daughter bond. Featuring Isha Koppikar in a role designed to resonate emotionally with audiences, the film marks a significant milestone for the filmmaking students at Subhash Ghai’s Whistling Woods International. As part of their final academic project, Rocketship not only showcases their creative potential but also benefits from Koppikar’s presence, bringing both credibility and industry relevance to the production. Her involvement underscores the importance of mentorship and hands-on experience in nurturing emerging talent in cinema.

Isha Koppikar’s collaboration with the students of Whistling Woods International goes far beyond a simple on-screen appearance. It reflects a meaningful exchange—where her years of industry experience guide and mentor aspiring filmmakers, while their fresh ideas and innovative storytelling approaches offer her a renewed creative spark. This partnership creates a dynamic learning environment where traditional filmmaking knowledge meets modern narrative styles. As Rocketship prepares for its release, showcasing both the students’ creative efforts and Isha’s heartfelt performance, it stands as a testament to the value of collaboration and the vital role seasoned artists play in shaping the future of Indian cinema.

