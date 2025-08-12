Saregama India, a leading entertainment company, has announced a collaboration with the newly established Tamgha Entertainment LLC for an upcoming feature film. The project will focus on the stories of the Indian Army’s Rashtriya Rifles, highlighting their service, commitment, and the challenges they face in the line of duty.

Saregama India and Tamgha Entertainment team up for gripping feature film tribute to India’s elite Rashtriya Rifles

The yet-to-be-titled film will explore the distinct ethos of the Rashtriya Rifles, a specialized counter-insurgency unit of the Indian Army established just over two decades ago. Tasked primarily with counter-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir, the Rashtriya Rifles has achieved significant operational success, though it remains relatively unknown to the general public. This film seeks to provide a rare and insightful portrayal of one of India’s most effective military formations, highlighting not only their operational role but also the personal stories, values, and quiet resilience of the soldiers who serve within its ranks.

This project marks the first collaboration between Saregama and Tamgha Entertainment, a media company founded by Damyant Singh Khanoria and Major General RS Yadav, VSM. Tamgha Entertainment is built on the vision of sharing authentic and impactful stories of the Indian Armed Forces with a global audience, guided by the core values of “Naam, Namak aur Nishaan” — Honor, Loyalty, and Legacy.

Siddharth Anand Kumar, Executive. Vice President Saregama said, “At Saregama, we are constantly seeking powerful Indian stories that have the potential to resonate globally. The story of the Rashtriya Rifles is one of exceptional courage and conviction that deserves to be told on the big screen. In Tamgha Entertainment, we have found partners who are not only immensely passionate but also deeply knowledgeable and respectful of this world. We are confident that this collaboration will produce a film that is both authentic and inspiring.”

Major General RS Yadav, VSM, Director of Tamgha Entertainment, added, “This partnership is the perfect embodiment of our goals. Saregama’s legacy and unparalleled reach will allow this important story to be produced at a scale that does it justice. Our dedicated focus will ensure that the authenticity and emotional core of the narrative remain intact. This film is the foundational step in our mission to build a creative ecosystem that gives a voice to the stories of our heroes.”

Damyant Singh Khanoria, Founder and CEO of Tamgha Entertainment, stated, “Our vision for Tamgha was born from a deep-seated respect for the armed forces and a desire to tell their stories with the integrity they deserve. ‘Naam, Namak aur Nishaan’ is the moral compass for our storytelling. To begin our journey with a film about the indomitable spirit of the Rashtriya Rifles, and to do so with a creative powerhouse like Saregama, is a profound honour. We are committed to creating a film that will make the entire nation proud.”

Further details about the film’s cast and director will be announced at a later date.

