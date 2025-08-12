Bollywood Hungama was the first one to break the viral story about the cuts given to War 2 by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). After the modifications were made, the censor certificate was handed to the makers, Yash Raj Films (YRF), on August 6. A day later, they again approached the CBFC as they wanted to voluntarily make deletions in the film to shorten the narrative. In this article, Bollywood Hungama will focus on these cuts made by the makers of the Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR starrer.

EXCLUSIVE: 28 scenes, 6.25 minutes – YRF’s post-censor cuts to War 2 REVEALED

YRF has made changes in a total of 28 scenes. Most of the deletions are just a few seconds long. This means that only certain shots have been reduced and the whole scene hasn't been axed. Out of 22 scenes, 22 deleted shots are less than 10 seconds long. A chase sequence has been reduced by 16 seconds, while another action-packed scene is now 24 seconds shorter. Another sequence has been cut short by 32 seconds.

A certain dialogue between the protagonists has been reduced by 1 minute and 19 seconds, the longest cut given to any scene by the makers. Lastly, the speed of the rolling end credits has been changed, which has led to a reduction of 1 minute 47 seconds of the film's run time.

In this way, the makers reduced 6 minutes 25 seconds of the film. Earlier, the run time of War 2 was 179.49 minutes, that is, 2 hours, 59 minutes and 49 seconds. The revised length of the film is 173.24 minutes, that is, 2 hours, 53 minutes and 24 seconds.

War 2 stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani and Ashutosh Rana. It is directed by Ayan Mukerji. It is the sixth film of the Yash Raj Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2023) and Tiger 3 (2023).

