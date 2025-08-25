Netflix has unveiled the trailer of its upcoming film Inspector Zende, set to stream exclusively on the platform from September 5. Written and directed by Chinmay Mandlekar and produced by Jay Shewakramani and Om Raut, the film is loosely inspired by the real-life story of Inspector Madhukar Zende, a street-smart Mumbai cop who became a legend for capturing the notorious “Swimsuit Killer,” Carl Bhojraj — not once, but twice.

Inspector Zende Trailer: Netflix promises a showdown between Manoj Bajpayee and Jim Sarbh in a high-stakes cat-and-mouse chase

Set in an era before CCTV surveillance and digital forensics, Inspector Zende traces the relentless pursuit of a cop who relied on instinct, resourcefulness, and teamwork to bring down one of the city’s most elusive criminals.

The film stars Manoj Bajpayee in the titular role, with Jim Sarbh portraying Carl Bhojraj. The supporting cast includes Sachin Khedekar, Bhalchandra Kadam, Harish Dudhade, Onkar Raut, Bharat Savale, and Nitin Bhajan as part of Zende’s trusted team. Girija Oak and Vaibhav Mangale also appear in key roles. The trailer teases a mix of quirky camaraderie, intense drama, and an unforgettable chase that spans across cities before culminating in Goa.

Sharing his thoughts on playing Inspector Zende, Manoj Bajpayee said, “What fascinated me about Inspector Zende was that he wasn’t chasing glory — he was just doing his job, yet caught one of the most notorious criminals twice. His bravery, humour, and that unmistakable Mumbai flavour make his journey truly inspiring. Meeting him felt like stepping into a storybook, with a lifetime of tales to tell. Playing him let me dive into a world that’s as gritty as it is entertaining. The trailer is only a glimpse — the film takes you right into the heart of it. I’m glad his story is finally getting the spotlight it deserves, and that too globally on Netflix.”

Director Chinmay D. Mandlekar added, “Inspector Zende’s real-life chase had all the ingredients of a gripping film: a larger-than-life cop, a slippery antagonist, and an unforgettable era of Mumbai. But what really stayed with me was the camaraderie, the small moments, and the quirks of the people involved. The trailer hints at the chase, but the film lets you live every beat of it. I can’t wait for audiences to experience it on Netflix.”

With its blend of action, wit, and nostalgia, Inspector Zende aims to bring alive a story of courage and resilience, as the Swimsuit Killer meets his match.

