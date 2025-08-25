Bollywood actor Tina Ahuja has finally responded to the persistent rumours surrounding her parents, Govinda and Sunita Ahuja, and their alleged divorce. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Tina dismissed the reports outright, calling them baseless and untrue.

Tina Ahuja breaks silence on Govinda-Sunita divorce buzz: “It’s all rumours”

“It’s all rumours. I don’t pay attention to these rumours,” Tina said firmly. She further added, “I feel blessed to have a beautiful family, and I’m truly grateful for all the love, concern and support we’ve been receiving from the media, fans, and loved ones.”

The clarification comes after weeks of speculation that began when Sunita Ahuja shared an emotional vlog online. The video sparked chatter about potential trouble in the couple’s marriage. This was followed by claims that Govinda and Sunita were living separately, and further fuel was added when some reports suggested that Tina herself had filed for divorce at the Family Court in Mumbai.

Adding to the confusion, Govinda’s manager had earlier told media outlets that a divorce petition was indeed filed by Sunita months ago. However, he also clarified that the two have since decided to give their marriage another chance. In fact, the manager confirmed that the family is planning to come together for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, hosting their traditional Ganpati pooja at home as always.

For fans of Govinda, the veteran actor known for his evergreen comedy and dance moves, the rumours had come as a shock. His decades-long marriage with Sunita has often been cited as one of the stronger partnerships in Bollywood. While disagreements between the couple have made headlines in the past, both have largely maintained a united front in public.

Tina’s strong dismissal of the rumours signals that the family is working towards moving past the speculation. With the festive season around the corner and the Ganpati celebrations being a major family tradition, the Ahujas seem determined to show that they are very much together.

As of now, neither Govinda nor Sunita have issued a direct statement. But with Tina’s comments and the upcoming family celebration, it seems the divorce chatter has been firmly put to rest—at least for now.

