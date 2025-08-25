The actress, who tied the knot with Raghav Chadha in Udaipur in 2023, announced her pregnancy with a sweet social media post that won hearts online.

Actor Parineeti Chopra has announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Raghav Chadha. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the actress shared a heartwarming post that left her fans and industry colleagues overjoyed.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha expecting first child; actress shares heartfelt post

Parineeti’s post featured an image with the words “1+1=3” along with two small feet doodled beneath it, symbolising the arrival of their baby. In a short video shared in the same carousel, Parineeti and Raghav could be seen strolling hand in hand through a lush green park. Captioning the post, the actress wrote, “Our little universe … on its way,” followed by a nazar amulet, hatching chick, and pink heart emojis. She added, “Blessed beyond measure,” and concluded with teary-eyed and folded hands emojis.

The announcement was met with an outpouring of love from fans and celebrities alike. Actors Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Bhumi Pednekar, Huma Qureshi, Rakul Preet Singh, and stylist Tanya Ghavri were among the first to drop congratulatory messages. Parineeti’s mother, Reena Chopra, also expressed her joy in the comments section, writing, “There is no bigger blessing than this! Love you guys! May God continue to shower his blessings on you always. Stay happy and blessed!”

The pregnancy announcement comes two years after Parineeti and Raghav’s much-talked-about wedding. The couple tied the knot in September 2023 at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, in a grand yet intimate ceremony attended by close family members, friends, and prominent personalities from Bollywood and politics. Parineeti’s cousin, global star Priyanka Chopra, was among those who blessed the couple, while several political dignitaries attended from Raghav’s side. The wedding celebrations, which included mehendi, sangeet, and haldi ceremonies, were widely covered on social media and became one of the most high-profile celebrity weddings of the year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra



Parineeti, who was last seen in Amar Singh Chamkila opposite Diljit Dosanjh, has often spoken about balancing her career and personal life. The actress is currently gearing up for a multi-starrer Netflix show with the likes of Jennifer Winget, Anup Soni, among others which is expected to be a mystery thriller. Meanwhile, her husband Raghav Chadha is a senior leader from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and has also been in the spotlight for his political career as much as his high-profile marriage.

With the arrival of their first child, fans are now celebrating this new chapter in the couple’s journey.

We at Bollywood Hungama join in the cheer, extending our warmest wishes to Parineeti and Raghav as they step into the blissful world of parenthood.

