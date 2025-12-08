Ahaan Panday signed as the first ever Brand Ambassador of Harley-Davidson stamping the Gen Z star’s impact on pop culture globally with Saiyaara!

The inside story of how Ahaan Panday became Harley-Davidson’s first-ever brand ambassador and how YRF engineered this historic deal

Harley-Davidson, the legendary name in motorcycling and synonymous to biking culture globally, has announced Ahaan Panday as the first ever Brand Ambassador that stamps the Saiyaara star’s impact on pop culture globally! It also marks the brand’s strategic focus towards engaging the next generation of riders across the world.

Recognized as India’s breakthrough Gen Z star as Saiyaara delivered 580 crores at the global box office, Ahaan Panday has rapidly become a cultural force whose influence crosses borders as he appeals to India and South Asian youth worldwide.

A source reveals more about how this landmark deal was struck by Ahaan’s management agency and why YRF Talent planned this to be the first massive endorsement announcement for Ahaan.

A top industry insider who structures deals in celebrity brand endorsement space informed Bollywood Hungama, “Ahaan represents a fearless, future-ready global youth culture of India. His energy and authenticity align seamlessly with Harley-Davidson’s ethos of freedom on one’s own terms. YRF is positioning Ahaan to be the heir apparent in Bollywood. So, the decision is to be selective but iconic for Ahaan with brand endorsements. They wanted everyone to notice Ahaan to be peerless after Saiyaara’s success, and Harley-Davidson is simply in an entirely different league of brands. They never had a brand ambassador, so we can see how the strategy is crystal clear - Ahaan won’t walk the road that others walk on and will not do the routine brands that others have signed. He will only do things that stand out and stand apart.”

The source says, “The germ of this collaboration came when the teams noted the spike in interest for Harley-Davidson as soon as the film released. Social media was filled with conversations about how Ahaan matched the aura and legacy of Harley-Davidson. Some informers tell us that there was a massive surge in interest at the showrooms of Harley-Davidson with people wanting to buy the bike or create content with it during Saiyaara campaign and film’s post release as it became a historic blockbuster.”

The source further says, “Harley-Davidson decided to do something they had never done for India - get a face for the brand! One should recognise

how huge this is and what it signals to the industry about Ahaan! Basically what Harley-Davidson is saying is that they have finally found a face that fits into the brand’s legacy and feel will have a lasting impact that transcends decades. In short, they are saying Ahaan will be the next superstar of this country. Everyone should take notice of this power move by Harley-Davidson. Ahaan’s exclusivity and soaring fandom has been given a hat-tip by this iconic brand and we expect many such global giants to sign him on soon.”

In a landscape where everyone is saying that Bollywood is undergoing a generational change, Ahaan stands out as someone ushering in a new era, a new dawn of stardom with Saiyaara.

Industry, media and audiences see him as a face of the future - not tied to legacy, but aligned with how Gen Z visualises its own icons who make it big themselves with their sheer talent. To millions of young Indians, Ahaan symbolises ambition with relatability, success built from authenticity.

“Ahaan’s next brand announcements are expected to happen in January and February after the Christmas holidays. There are more global campaigns that will be dropped and these brands want to announce him as the face after the clutter Christmas and New Year holidays,” the trade source informs.

