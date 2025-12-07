Aryan Khan reveals that he DUBBED for Salman Khan in The Ba***ds Of Bollywood; adds, “When Shah Rukh Khan’s on set, EVERYONE behaves exceptionally well

It’s been more than two months since the release of The Ba***ds Of Bollywood and it continues to be talked about. It was Aryan Khan’s debut vehicle, and he impressed one and all not just with its storytelling but also with its humour and subtle Bollywood references. He recently gave an interview to GQ India, where he shared a very fascinating trivia.

The GQ Interview India revealed that Aryan Khan can mimic really well. On this, Aryan said, “Fun fact, in the show, when Salman Khan says, ‘What party? Bullshit party,’ that’s actually me!”

Besides Shah Rukh Khan, The Ba***ds Of Bollywood had cameos by several other stars including his father, superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The others who make a special appearance are Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Disha Patani, Orry, Shanaya Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Sara Ali Khan, Aamir Khan, S S Rajamouli, Badshah and Ranbir Kapoor. Emraan Hashmi had an extended special appearance and that also became a rage. The actors with the prominent screen presence in The Ba***ds Of Bollywood were Lakshya, Bobby, Sahher Bambba, Anya Singh, Raghav Juyal, Mona Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Manish Chaudhari, Rajat Bedi, and Gautami Kapoor, among others.

On his father, SRK, Aryan Khan stated, “He’s the easiest person to work with. He knows exactly what to do, how to do it. And when he’s on set, everyone else behaves exceptionally well.”

At the recently concluded Bollywood Hungama OTT Fest and India Entertainment Awards, The Ba***ds Of Bollywood won 5 awards – Aryan Khan for Best Director [Original Series], Raghav Juyal for Breakthrough Performer of the Year, Anya Singh for Best Supporting Actor – Female [Original Series] and Rajat Bedi for Best Supporting Actor – Male [Original Series].

To celebrate his victory, Aryan took to his Instagram Stories and re-shared a post originally shared by Red Chillies Entertainment. The image featured his award-winning title card with his portrait, showcasing the golden laurel for “Best Director (Original Series).” Expressing gratitude, Aryan wrote, “Thank you! @realbollywoodhungama”, acknowledging the honour with humility and pride. His story—featuring the award poster—instantly began circulating among fans and entertainment pages, further amplifying the buzz around his big win.

