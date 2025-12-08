Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and his wife Shwetambari Bhatt were arrested by the police on December 7, 2025 in connection with a Rs 30-crore fraud complaint filed by Dr Ajay Murdia, founder of the IVF chain Indira IVF.

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and his wife arrested in Rs 30 crore IVF fraud case: Report

According to the FIR registered at Bhupalpura police station in Udaipur, Dr. Murdia alleges that Bhatt, his wife, their daughter, and several associates persuaded him to invest over Rs 30 crore in multiple film projects, including a biopic based on his late wife's life. The promoters allegedly promised returns as high as Rs 200 crore.

The complaint states that after initial funds were disbursed in instalments, several of the promised film projects stalled mid-way, while a few released but without giving Dr. Murdia the agreed credits or returns. The FIR names eight accused in total: Vikram Bhatt, Shwetambari Bhatt, their daughter, and associates including a co-producer and additional intermediaries.

Vikram Bhatt has strongly denied the allegations. In a statement to media, he called the FIR “misleading,” suggesting the documents submitted might be forged. He said he was unaware of the complaint until recently. Bhatt claimed production had halted only after Dr. Murdia stopped funding, and said he has “proof, including contracts and communications,” to support his innocence.

Investigators from Rajasthan and Mumbai police are now scrutinising bank statements, contractual agreements, and communications tied to the alleged investments and film projects. Authorities have indicated that further arrests could follow as the probe deepens.

