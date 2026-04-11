Karan Johar’s recent visit to Tokyo has sparked fresh interest online after a glimpse of his interaction with Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway during the promotional tour of The Devil Wears Prada 2 surfaced on social media. The short preview, shared by Twentycs India, offers an early look at their meeting, while the full conversation is expected to be released soon.

Inside Karan Johar’s interaction with Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in Tokyo, watch

The filmmaker, who has often spoken about his admiration for the original The Devil Wears Prada, described the interaction as a memorable moment. He met the two actors during the Tokyo leg of the sequel’s promotional schedule, where they were engaging with media and audiences ahead of the film’s release.

While details of their conversation remain under wraps for now, the brief glimpse suggests a relaxed and cheerful exchange between the three. The interaction has already generated curiosity among viewers, particularly given Johar’s long-standing appreciation for the film and its characters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twentycs India (@20thcenturyin)

Adding a personal touch to the occasion, Johar appeared to have chosen his outfit keeping the setting in mind. He was seen wearing a floral ensemble that subtly reflected the seasonal cherry blossom backdrop associated with Japan at this time of year. According to early reactions shared around the meeting, Meryl Streep is believed to have complimented his look, a moment that further delighted fans following the update.

Photos from the visit were earlier shared by Johar on social media, offering a preview of the interaction and hinting at the larger conversation yet to be released. With the full video still awaited, the meeting has added another layer of anticipation for audiences interested in seeing the filmmaker’s exchange with two of the franchise’s most recognisable stars.

Also Read: Karan Johar’s Tokyo dump features floral look he wore while meeting Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway for The Devil Wears Prada 2

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