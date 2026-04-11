For the first time ever, Davidoff Parfums announces actor Ahaan Panday as its First Brand Ambassador for India, marking a historic milestone in the brand’s journey in one of its most dynamic markets. For decades, Davidoff has held a special place in India’s fragrance landscape. Recognized and widely admired, the brand has long held cult status across urban India, and is now embarking on a bold and exciting new chapter in its journey in the country.

Ahaan Panday becomes first India brand ambassador for Davidoff Parfums

Rooted in the pioneering spirit of founder Zino Davidoff, the brand has always stood for adventure, refinement, and living life with intensity. Through this partnership, Davidoff aims to strengthen its cultural presence in India and build ties with a new generation of fragrance enthusiasts.

Sharing his excitement, Ahaan Panday said, “Davidof parfums is one of those brands I’ve always associated with memories growing up. Cool water was probably the first perfume I ever tried, to now be named Davidoff’s first Brand Ambassador for India feels incredibly special, and a little surreal. I’ve always seen Davidoff as a symbol of confidence and staying true to who you are. That mindset really resonates with where I am in life right now, which makes this association even more meaningful and I’m proud to be a part of it.”

Ahaan Panday brings a fresh energy to the brand in India, embodying the contemporary Davidoff man: self-assured yet carefree, ambitious yet grounded, bold in spirit yet refined in style. With a strong connection to Gen Z and millennial audiences, combined with his natural charisma and global outlook, makes him a compelling local ambassador to translate Davidoff Parfum's “gentleman adventurer” philosophy into the Indian cultural landscape.

The appointment coincides with the introduction of Davidoff’s latest global fragrance launch, Cool Elixir: The New Oud Treasure, a bold, long-lasting composition that reinterprets freshness with depth and intensity. Featuring a noble oud accord layered with lavandin absolute and rose oxide, Cool Elixir reflects Davidoff’s evolution towards more sensorial, elevated expressions of modern masculinity, while staying true to the brand’s iconic freshness heritage.

With Ahaan Panday at the forefront, Davidoff parfums embarks a confident new era for the brand in India

Also Read: Mohit Suri reveals he rejected Ahaan Panday multiple times for Saiyaara: “I didn’t find him like Krish Kapoor at all”

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