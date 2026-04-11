Vijay Varma as Brij Bhatti, the OG entrepreneur, the Matka King, strolls into Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast with a matka, a deck of cards, and the kind of 60s swagger that commands the room. In Prime Video’s most electrifying video asset yet, Ranveer is at his curious best, and Brij Bhatti is firing back with the confidence of a man who built an empire on the game of Matka by his own rules. The energy is unreal, the conversation gets sharper, and just when it hits the peak, Ranveer asks that one question, the one that pushes the Matka King over the edge.

Vijay Varma’s Brij Bhatti walks out of Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast in new Matka King promo

In the most dramatic moment, Brij Bhatti looks Ranveer dead in the eye and says, “Tujhe asli matke ka paani pilata hun”, and walks straight out. What did Ranveer ask that made the Matka King leave? Watch the video asset now and find out!

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Created and written by Abhay Koranne and created, written, directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, Matka King features Vijay Varma, Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Siddharth Jadhav, Bhupendra Jadawat, and Gulshan Grover in lead roles, along with Vineet Kumar Singh, Bharat Jadhav, Girish Kulkarni, Jamie Lever, Kishor Kadam, Cyrus Sahukar, Arpita Sethia, Sambhaji Tangade, Ishtiyak Khan, Sanjivv Jotangia, and Simran Ashwini in pivotal roles. Produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, Gargi Kulkarni, Ashwini Sidwani, and Ashish Aryan, under the banner of Roy Kapur Films, Aatpat, and SMR Entertainment, the series is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide on April 17.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Nagraj Manjule says Vijay Varma pushed scenes “beyond our limits” in Matka King; calls the Prime Video show “game of details”

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