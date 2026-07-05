For Anshula Kapoor, her mehendi was as much about meaning as it was about celebration. Hosted at home by sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, the intimate gathering brought together close family and friends for an afternoon centred on love, tradition and togetherness, with every detail thoughtfully planned as a surprise for the bride-to-be.

INSIDE Anshula Kapoor’s “surprise” Mehendi ceremony planned by Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor!

The occasion also marked a personal tribute to the family she is stepping into. For the ceremony, Anshula chose a bespoke teal blue lehenga by Arpita Mehta, inspired by Gujarat's rich Patola textile tradition while incorporating the designer's signature mirror work. The ensemble also marks Arpita Mehta's very first Patola-inspired bridal lehenga.

Sharing the inspiration behind her look, Anshula wrote: "For my mehendi, I wanted my outfit to honour the family I was stepping into. This incredible teal blue lehenga by @arpitamehtaofficial is inspired by the rich legacy of Patola, while beautifully incorporating her signature mirror work – bringing together two crafts that are so deeply intertwined with Gujarat’s textile heritage. What makes it even more special? This is @arpita__mehta's very first Patola-inspired bridal lehenga."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

While the outfit reflected the significance of the day, it was the celebration itself that left the biggest impression on Anshula. Planned entirely by her sisters, the mehendi remained a surprise until she arrived. As she shared: "And while the outfit stole my heart, the day stole my breath! @janhvikapoor and @khushikapoor planned the entire mehendi as a surprise. I knew there was a celebration – I just had no idea what they had dreamt up. Watching it all unfold, surrounded by so much love, is a memory I’ll hold onto forever 🫶"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Hungama🎥 (@realbollywoodhungama)

The intimate celebration reflected the warmth of home and the coming together of two families, making it a meaningful beginning to Anshula's wedding festivities. With the mehendi celebrations now underway, Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar are set to tie the knot in the coming days.

Also Read: Anshula Kapoor shares INSIDE photos from wedding festivities; Janhvi, Arjun and Boney Kapoor perform aarti together at Mata Ki Chowki

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