Akshay Kumar’s production house, Cape of Good Films LLP, has issued a public notice in the July 4, 2026 issue of Complete Cinema magazine, asserting that it is the sole and exclusive holder of the rights to produce and commercially exploit the much-awaited comedy, Hera Pheri 3. The notice has been addressed to the public at large as well as stakeholders across the Indian film trade.

BREAKING: Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films issues public notice; asserts exclusive worldwide rights over Hera Pheri 3; cautions industry against dealing with third parties

The notice specifically addresses distributors, exhibitors, cinema chains, OTT and streaming platforms, television broadcasters, digital platforms, advertisers, licensors, licensees, aggregators and syndicators, among others.

Cape of Good Films LLP has claimed that it holds an “irrevocable, worldwide, perpetual and unencumbered licence” to produce, distribute, market, exploit, commercialize and otherwise deal with the cinematograph film presently titled Hera Pheri 3. The company has stated that its rights extend across all modes, media, platforms, technologies and formats, whether currently known or developed in the future.

Through the notice, Cape of Good Films LLP has formally called upon all individuals and entities to recognize and respect its stated rights over the film. It has also cautioned members of the entertainment industry against entering into any arrangement, transaction, negotiation, representation or dealing with a third party claiming to possess rights in or relating to Hera Pheri 3 without receiving prior written authorisation from the company.

The notice further warns that any person acting contrary to these instructions would do so entirely at their own risk. Cape of Good Films LLP has reserved all rights and remedies available to it under law and equity in the event its claimed interests are violated.

Also Read: MEGA EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan’s next gets an exciting title – Wicked Sunny

More Pages: Hera Pheri 3 Box Office Collection

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