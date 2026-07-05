The first inside photograph from Bollywood star Aamir Khan's private wedding to partner Gauri Spratt has surfaced online, giving fans a glimpse into the intimate ceremony held at the actor's Pali Hill residence in Mumbai.

Inside Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt’s wedding: FIRST photo shows actor signing marriage registry

The image captures a candid moment from the wedding registration. Dressed in an understated off-white traditional kurta, Aamir Khan is seen signing the official marriage registry while seated at a rustic wooden table. Beside him sits Gauri Spratt in an elegant ivory traditional ensemble featuring intricate embroidery. She completed her look with a statement necklace and minimal styling.

Adding a personal touch to the moment, Gauri's young son from her previous marriage is seen standing between the couple, looking closely at the marriage documents. Aamir's youngest son, Azad Rao Khan, is seated beside the actor in a peach-coloured kurta, watching the proceedings.

The venue was decorated in soft pastel floral arrangements with candles, creating a warm and intimate setting. Several family members and close friends gathered around the table, with some seen capturing the special moment on their phones.

The wedding took place on Sunday, July 5, at Aamir Khan's residence in Pali Hill, Bandra. The ceremony was attended by around 100 to 150 guests, comprising close family members, childhood friends and a select group of industry colleagues. Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker was among those present at the private celebration.

A relationship that came full circle

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's journey began nearly 25 years ago when they first met before eventually losing touch. The two reconnected in 2024 through Aamir's cousin, Nuzhat Khan, in Bengaluru. Their relationship reportedly continued as a long-distance one before Aamir publicly introduced Gauri as his partner during his 60th birthday celebrations in March 2025.

Following that announcement, Gauri relocated from Bengaluru to Mumbai and has since been associated with Aamir Khan Productions.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Karan Razdan reveals Love Story 2050 was based on Aamir Khan’s shelved film, Time Machine; adds, “Makers shouldn’t have changed the base; gadbad ho gayi…Priyanka Chopra’s death scene would have DEVASTATED viewers”

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