Anshula Kapoor shared inside photos from her wedding festivities with fiancé Rohan Thakkar. The celebrations began with a traditional Mata Ki Chowki attended by the Kapoor family.

Anshula Kapoor shares INSIDE photos from wedding festivities; Janhvi, Arjun and Boney Kapoor perform aarti together at Mata Ki Chowki

Anshula Kapoor has offered fans a closer look at the beginning of her wedding celebrations with fiancé Rohan Thakkar. The entrepreneur and social media personality shared a series of photographs from a traditional Mata Ki Chowki ceremony, giving followers a glimpse of the intimate family gathering attended by members of the Kapoor family and close friends.

Anshula Kapoor shares INSIDE photos from wedding festivities; Janhvi, Arjun and Boney Kapoor perform aarti together at Mata Ki Chowki

The celebrations began on June 21 and marked the first major pre-wedding event ahead of Anshula and Rohan's wedding. Sharing the photos on social media, Anshula reflected on the significance of the occasion and the traditions she chose to embrace.

Anshula Kapoor on beginning the celebrations with blessings

Alongside the photographs, Anshula wrote, “21/6/26 ❤️ Love. Family. Blessings. Our wedding celebrations began with a Mata Ki Chowki lovingly hosted by Rohan’s family.”

She also spoke about her decision to wear a Phulkari dupatta for the ceremony, highlighting its cultural importance. “Wearing a Phulkari dupatta felt especially meaningful for the occasion. Deeply rooted in Punjabi tradition, it is a celebration of heritage, craftsmanship, and blessings passed down through generations of women. For Punjabi brides, Phulkari has long been part of life’s most meaningful milestones, and I couldn’t think of a more fitting way to begin this new chapter with Ro,” she shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

Anshula also expressed gratitude to the designers behind her outfit, writing, “Thank you... for making me the most beautiful lehenga of my dreams. This is wearable art woven with such love and impeccable attention to detail. I’m obsessed!”

Family moments steal the spotlight

The photo album featured several candid moments from the ceremony. One image, presented as a collage, showed Boney Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor performing the aarti together during the religious gathering.

Other photographs captured Anshula spending time with sister Khushi Kapoor and several members of the extended Kapoor family, including Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor.

The latest photographs come after family members, including Shanaya Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, shared their own glimpses from the festivities. Maheep had earlier posted, “Shaadi begins Jai Mata Di, Anshula and Rohan,” while Shanaya expressed her excitement for the couple in a heartfelt social media post.

Anshula and Rohan got engaged in July 2025.

Also Read: Inside Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar’s pre-wedding celebrations with Arjun, Janhvi, Shanaya, Khushi, and the Kapoor family!

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