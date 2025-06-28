Shefali Jariwala, best known for her appearance in the iconic music video ‘Kaanta Laga’, passed away on June 27, 2025, at the age of 42.

‘Kaanta Laga’ fame Shefali Jariwala passes away at 42

According to news agency ANI, "Mumbai Police received information about this at 1 a.m. Her body has been sent to Cooper Hospital for postmortem. The cause of death is not yet clear." However, the All Indian Cine Workers Association has claimed that Shefali Jariwala died due to a heart attack. Fans will have to wait for an official confirmation from the authorities or her husband, actor Parag Tyagi.

Shefali Jariwala is no longer with us. Gone too soon at just 42 due to a sudden heart attack. It’s hard to believe she’s gone. May her soul rest in peace, and may God give strength to her family during this heartbreaking time.#RIPShefaliJariwala #GoneTooSoon #RestInPeace… pic.twitter.com/ZUnI3WlETr — All Indian Cine Workers Association (@AICWAOfficial) June 28, 2025

For those unfamiliar, Shefali rose to fame with her dance performance in 'Kaanta Laga.' Following the song’s success, she went on to participate in several reality shows, including Nach Baliye 5, Nach Baliye 7 (alongside Parag Tyagi), and Bigg Boss 13. Shefali had a strong social media presence, with 3.3 million followers on Instagram and 135k on X (formerly Twitter).

Notably, her last tweet was a heartfelt tribute to the late actor and her ex-boyfriend, Sidharth Shukla. The post, shared on September 2, 2024, featured a photo of the two hugging inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, accompanied by the caption: “Thinking of you today mere dost.”

Thinking of you today mere dost @sidharth_shukla ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sZNv6Ft1hG — Shefali Jariwala (@shefalijariwala) September 2, 2024

The news of Shefali’s sudden passing has shocked the film and television industry. Colleagues, co-stars, and friends took to social media to express their grief. Bigg Boss fame Aly Goni wrote on X, “Shocked and saddened to hear about Shefali Jariwala’s sudden demise. Life is so unpredictable. Rest in peace.”

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi shared, “It’s unbelievable. We are shocked and sad for the family.”

Singer Mika Singh also mourned her loss, writing, “I’m deeply shocked, saddened, and feeling a heavy heart… Our beloved star and my dearest friend @shefalijariwala has left us. Still can’t believe it. You will always be remembered for your grace, smile, and spirit. Om Shanti.”

