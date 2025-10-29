Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films unveil an emotional story of courage and sacrifice, with the Bachchan family rallying behind Agastya Nanda’s big-screen debut.

Maddock Films and Dinesh Vijan have finally unveiled the much-awaited trailer of Ikkis, a tribute to Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal — India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient. Directed by National Award–winning filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, the film marks the theatrical debut of Agastya Nanda, grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, who steps into the role of the 21-year-old war hero whose courage became immortal.

Ikkis Trailer: Agastya Nanda stars in a powerful story of courage as India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee Arun Khetarpal

The tagline “Woh Ikkis ka tha, Ikkis ka hi rahega” perfectly captures the essence of the film — a salute to the fearless spirit of youth and the selfless bravery that defined a generation. Ikkis brings to life the untold story of Khetarpal’s valour during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, showcasing not only the intensity of battle but also the emotional depth of a young soldier driven by patriotism and conviction.

Agastya Nanda, who made his acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies on Netflix, takes a bold leap into the world of cinema with this challenging and inspiring role. The trailer has already generated immense buzz online, with fans and industry peers praising Agastya’s commanding screen presence and Sriram Raghavan’s signature storytelling finesse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms)



Showcasing his support towards his nephew, actor Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram to repost the trailer and cheer for Agastya. In the past too, the Bachchan family has showcased their solidarity and support towards Nanda when he made his acting debut.

Produced under the Maddock Films banner, Ikkis features an ensemble cast that includes Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, Simar Bhatia, Deepak Dobriyal, Sikandar Kher, Rahul Dev, Vivaan Shah, among others.

Ikkis is set to hit theatres this December, promising an emotional and inspiring cinematic experience that celebrates one of India’s most extraordinary young heroes.

Also Read: Bollywood’s Diwali blockbuster: Thamma to debut Ikkis trailer, uniting patriotism and horror on the big screen

More Pages: Ikkis Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.