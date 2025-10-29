BREAKING: Thamma, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat and ALL other films to discontinue in Assam cinemas from October 31; to ONLY play Zubeen Garg’s final film, Roi Roi Binale; all set for a HISTORIC opening

Last month, the nation was plunged into grief following the untimely demise of the iconic singer and actor, Zubeen Garg. Now, his final on-screen appearance, Roi Roi Binale, is gearing up for a historic release this Friday, October 31. In an unprecedented tribute, every cinema hall across his home state of Assam will exclusively screen the film, suspending all other releases to honour their beloved legend.

A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, “All the theatres in the North-eastern state will discontinue the holdover releases like Thamma, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Kantara: A Legend Chapter – 1, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle, Jolly LLB 3 and Regretting You from October 31. New releases like Baahubali: The Epic, Single Salma, The Taj Story, The Black Phone 2, Bugonia, Good Boy etc. will not be screened in any cinema of Assam. Each and every theatre in that state will only play Roi Roi Binale.”

The advance booking for Roi Roi Binale has commenced and by Wednesday, almost all shows are sold out or nearly sold out. Shows begin as early as 6:00 am in Assam’s capital, Guwahati. But in Tezpur, shows commence even before 6:00 am. While SVF Cinemas in Tezpur will play the first show at 5:45 am, Imp Cinemas’ first show is at 5:20 am. TNZ Cinemas will play the first ever show in the whole of India at 5:00 am.

Outside of Assam, too, the response to the advance booking of Roi Roi Binale has been extraordinary. Even in places like Ahmedabad and Jaipur, its shows are fast-filling.

The trade source further said, “The ticket sales of Roi Roi Binale in Assam is historic. Almost all shows over the weekend are full and shows of the weekdays are also filling fast. It seems like the film will break every record of all the films in the Assam circuit.”

In Roi Roi Binale, Zubeen Garg plays a blind artist and it also stars Mousumi Alifa, Joy Kashyap, Achurjya Borpatra and others. The film is written by Zubeen Garg, and he was also one of its producers along with his wife, Garima Saikia Garg, and Shyamantak Gautam.

