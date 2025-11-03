The movie is a biographical tribute to India's youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient, Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was martyred at 21 during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Filmmaker Sriram Raghavan's highly anticipated war drama, Ikkis, has completed filming and is now officially slated for a theatrical release on December 25, 2025. Produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films, the movie is a biographical tribute to Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India's youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, who was martyred during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

The film, whose title Ikkis alludes to Khetarpal's age at the time of his sacrifice, stars Agastya Nanda in his big-screen debut as the young war hero. Veteran actor Dharmendra plays a pivotal emotional role as Arun Khetarpal's father, and the cast also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikandar Kher in key roles.

Ikkis marks a significant departure for National Award-winning director Sriram Raghavan, known for his mastery of noir thrillers and crime dramas like Andhadhun and Badlapur. Raghavan described the project as a welcome break from his usual genre, focusing on an emotionally charged war story with impactful battle sequences. The film was first announced in 2019 with Varun Dhawan attached to the lead role, but delays caused by the pandemic led to a casting change before Agastya Nanda was finalized.

The film's recently released trailer has generated significant buzz across the industry, with critics and fellow actors praising its gripping narrative and Nanda's performance. The story focuses on the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 war, where the young officer displayed extraordinary courage, refusing to abandon his tank despite being critically wounded and destroying several enemy vehicles. He was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest military honour.

For Agastya Nanda, grandson of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Ikkis serves as his first major theatrical release following his debut in the Netflix film The Archies. Industry pundits view this challenging role as a crucial opportunity for the young actor to establish himself.

The film was initially scheduled for release on October 2, 2025, to coincide with Gandhi Jayanti. However, the makers at Maddock Films later confirmed a shift to a December 2025 window, positioning it as a major cinematic event for the end of the year. While the exact date within December is still awaiting official confirmation, industry speculation points towards a potential Christmas weekend release.

Jointly backed by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, Ikkis promises to be a powerful and emotional tribute to a national hero who, as the film's tagline suggests, will remain "forever twenty-one" in the annals of Indian military history.

