On Thursday, October 30, Bollywood Hungama exclusively reported that after Jolly LLB 3, Star Studio18 once again got into a tiff with national multiplex chains on paying Virtual Print Fee (VPF), this time over their latest release, Single Salma, starring Huma Qureshi. Bollywood Hungama will now update readers on what happened after the article was published.

A trade source told us, “The discussions went on till late Thursday night. Star Studio18 once again reminded the multiplexes about their agreement that they would pay VPF only until 2024. Though they paid VPF under protest at the last minute in the case of Jolly LLB 3, they made it clear that they would not do the same for Single Salma. Last time, PVR Inox hit back and even suspended the advance bookings of Jolly LLB 3. However, this time, they didn’t object as the Competition Commission of India (CCI) investigation is undergoing. Hence, Single Salman released in the properties of PVR Inox without VPF, a rare Hindi film to have this feat.”

On September 30, 2025, CCI directed an investigation against PVR INOX Limited over allegations of abusing its dominant position by continuing to levy the VPF on film producers. The CCI has ordered its Director General to launch a detailed probe into PVR’s practices, and submit its report in 90 days.

The trade source continued, “On the other hand, the third major national chain, Cinepolis, refused to release Single Salma without VPF. This is when Star Studio18, used their trump card – Avatar: Fire And Ash. They reminded Cinepolis that if Single Salma is not released in their properties, then they would release the biggest Hollywood film of the year, scheduled for a release on December 19, in Cinepolis only if the multiplex chain agrees to pay them 65% of the revenue. This is more than the standard revenue shared with the producers in the first week, which is around 52.5%. Yet, Cinepolis didn’t budge, possibly hoping that by the time Avatar: Fire And Ash is around release, a solution to it could be found. This is how Single Salma got a release in PVR Inox but not in Cinepolis.”

How Laalo got VPF-free release

Even regional films have to pay VPF and recently, one more film also got a chance to be screened VPF-free – the Gujarati film, Laalo - Krishna Sada Sahaayate. It was released in the dull pre-Diwali period, on October 10. The awareness was negligible and moreover, it starred new faces. As a result, it barely got any audience initially.

However, almost 2 weeks later, in a miraculous and inexplicable turn of events, the word of mouth spread and gradually, it began to attract moviegoers in hordes. Videos on social media show viewers dancing and celebrating in cinemas during the shows of Laalo.

The weekend gone by has been the best for the film and it was probably the highest performing film in Gujarat. Rajhans Cinema at Precia, Surat will play a record 20 shows a day from Monday, November 3. Many other cinemas in Gujarat are playing more than 10 shows in their properties, which shows the insane demand for the film. Even Mumbai performed well. Laalo, which is made at a meagre budget of just Rs. 50 lakhs, is now all set to earn Rs. 5 crores or even more.

A Gujarati industry insider revealed, “Initially, the distributor, Rupam Entertainment, asked multiplexes to showcase Laalo. But since the film had no buzz, several theatres rejected it. When the demand for the film suddenly rose, all the theatre chains ran towards the distributor and asked him for the film’s print. The distributor realized that he had an upper hand since the cinemas in Gujarat were extremely desperate to play Laalo. After all, the film was guaranteeing them sold-out shows.”

The insider continued, “As a result, the distributor agreed to give them the film on two conditions – since it would be the first week of the film in their theatre, he should be paid the first week terms. In short, the distributor would get a higher percentage. His second condition was that the producer would not pay VPF. The multiplexes were fine with the first condition. But they had reservations on the VPF. But the distributor was firm on the demand as the film was made on a modest budget and VPF would add to the burden on the producer. The multiplexes knew that if they didn't screen the film, it would be their loss. Hence, they agreed to both demands.”

To conclude

Both these instances can go a long way in making the case of the producers strong, who have been long demanding that the practice of VPF should end. The industry and trade now await the next development on this front.

