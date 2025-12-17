Sriram Raghavan’s first war drama shifts gears for a New Year release, promising an epic start to the cinematic calendar.

Ikkis release postponed: Agastya Nanda starrer will now become the first release of January 2026

Ikkis, the highly anticipated war drama marking the theatrical debut of Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, has officially postponed its release date. Originally slated for December 25, the film will now hit theatres on January 1, 2026, positioning itself as the very first Bollywood release of the new year.

The announcement came via Maddock Films’ social media, where the makers teased fans with a powerful message: “This new year, gift yourself courage. Final #Ikkis trailer drops this weekend in theatres. A new chapter unfolds in legendary director Sriram Raghavan’s first war film. The true story of India’s youngest Paramveer Chakra Awarded, Second Lt. Arun Khetarpal. Some heroes die young. Experience courage in cinemas. #Ikkis releasing on 1st January 2026.”

Sources close to the production revealed that producer Dinesh Vijan opted for a strategic shift to avoid box-office clashes, a formula that previously worked wonders for films like Hindi Medium and Chhaava. This move ensures a clear theatrical run for Ikkis, giving it the spotlight it deserves.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, known for his mastery in thrillers, Ikkis marks his first foray into the war genre. The film is based on true events from the 1971 Indo-Pak War, chronicling the heroic story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra for his unparalleled bravery.

Apart from Agastya Nanda, the film boasts a stellar cast including Jaideep Ahlawat, Simar Bhatia, Sikander Kher, and others. Adding an emotional layer, Ikkis will also serve as a posthumous release for the legendary Dharmendra, making it a cinematic milestone.

With its gripping narrative, patriotic fervor, and star-studded ensemble, Ikkis promises to be more than just a film—it’s a tribute to courage and sacrifice. As the countdown to January 1 begins, fans can expect the final trailer to drop this weekend, setting the tone for an unforgettable start to 2026.

